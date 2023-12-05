Local city joins list of communities stopping parts of Issue 2

TROY — Monday night a local city joined the list of local communities putting a pause on Issue 2.

News Center 7 previously reported that Kettering, Centerville, and Washington Township have all put a moratorium in place on businesses that want to sell recreational marijuana.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 local cities temporarily stopping parts of Issue 2

At Monday night’s city council meeting Troy City Council members unanimously voted to pass the temporary pause.

Council members said it will allow city leaders to pass legislation and regulations on the selling of marijuana.

People can still use recreational marijuana starting on Dec. 7, the ban applies to businesses that want to sell recreational marijuana.









©2023 Cox Media Group