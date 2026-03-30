Local city hosts Boston Marathon qualifier race

XENIA — The Ohio River Road Runners Club (ORRRC) hosted its Xenia Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10k run on Sunday.

The event began at 8 a.m. and started at the Xenia YMCA., according to a spokesperson.

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“We’re proud to continue producing a high-level event for the Dayton running community,” said Anne Jagielski and Trisha Messick, Xenia Marathon co-race directors. “The ORRRC Marathon has been an annual tradition for close to 60 years, and we’re looking forward to continuing that legacy in 2026.”

The Xenia Marathon is a certified Boston Marathon qualifying race.

The flat, fast course provides the ideal conditions for runners to achieve a qualifying time.

All three races traveled through Xenia, passing the Greene County Courthouse, and featured a mix of local neighborhoods.

The Xenia Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K races are all 100% volunteer-ran events with more than 100 ORRRC members contributing their time to the pre-event and race-day.

“This event can only happen thanks to the generous support of local businesses, the city of Xenia, local law enforcement and the Xenia YMCA,” Jagielski and Messick said. “We also want to thank all of our volunteers, from ORRRC members to local HAM radio operators and track clubs, for all the years they’ve helped make this race a success.”

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