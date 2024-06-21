Local city expands DORA boundaries for summer events

TROY — Troy has announced it has extended its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Extended boundaries include Treasure Island Park, the levee from the Adams Street bridge to Treasure Island, North Adams Street between West Main and the bridge, West Main between Adams and Elm Streets, and the east side of Elm Street, according to the city.

During June 22, July 4, and Aug. 3, DORA drinks can be enjoyed in these areas.

The city asked that people not carry DORA drinks onto private property or Courthouse Plaza.

More information can be found here.





