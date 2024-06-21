Gas station chain buys site of former hotel hit by Memorial Day tornadoes

HARRISON TWP. — An Oklahoma-based gas station and convenience store chain has bought the land where a hotel used to stand in Montgomery County.

QuikTrip Corporation purchased over six acres at 2301 Wagner Ford in Harrison Twp last week, according to property records. The sale, filed on June 13, was for $2.275 million.

The land, which is currently vacant, used to be the site of a Holiday Inn, Ramada Plaza, and The Hotel Dayton.

When it was The Hotel Dayton, the site was heavily damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019. It later had to be demolished.

Dayton Fun Hotels, a limited liability company from California, is listed as the seller of the land.

QuikTrip Corp. has 1,000 locations across 17 states. The chain opened its first Ohio location on S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. this month.









