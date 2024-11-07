Local city council rejects massive project near I-75

MIAMISBURG — A local city council unanimously rejected an ordinance that would have allowed a massive project.

Miamisburg City Council rejected Winsupply’s proposal to build a nearly 623,000-square-foot building at the corner of Byers and Lyon roads.

The project would have included an office, warehouse, distribution, and loading space.

Winsupply Family is a leading supplier of materials for residential and commercial construction as well as industrial use.

