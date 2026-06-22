Local city asks for Grand Marshal nominations for Star Spangled Heights event

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local city is asking for nominations for its 2026 Star Spangled Heights Grand Marshal.
The City of Huber Heights posted in a social media post asking for residents to take a few minutes to nominate someone who deserved to be recognized.
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The post said that just a few thoughtful words could help honor someone who has spent years serving the community
Nominations must be submitted by June 23.
To submit a nomination, visit https://wkf.ms/4u0RMbV
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