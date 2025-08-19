Local city says several services disrupted in cybersecurity incident

MIDDLETOWN — The City of Middletown announced that it experienced a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that disrupted several city functions.

City staff are currently working with local, state, and federal agencies to resolve the issue and restore services.

In-person services at the Middletown City Building are closed until further notice, according to the city. Some of the services include utility billing, the health department and income tax.

Utility billing invoices can still be paid online through InvoiceCloud; however, the city said no utilities will be shut off due to non-payment during this closure.

911 services remain operational, but non-emergency calls should be made to 513-425-7701.

The city said the Middletown Municipal Court is operating on its normal schedule.

The Middletown City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday will take place, but it will not be livestreamed, according to the city.

City officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as they develop.

