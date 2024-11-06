Local city adding cameras to trash trucks to track who doesn’t recycle

DAYTON — Recycling is always encouraged but one city said it isn’t seeing as much of it as they would like.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talked to city officials about how they are combatting this issue.

“We’re really not seeing an increase in the tonnage that we’re collecting. So this is another effort on our part to try to reach that goal,” Tom Ritchie, deputy director of Dayton Public Works said.

Ritchie said only 8 percent of the trash they’re collecting is being recycled, he’d like to see that number at 12 percent.

He added their biggest concern is residents who are signed up to recycle but aren’t doing it.

