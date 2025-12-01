Local chocolate shop celebrating 100 years; releases new limited edition boxes

DAYTON — A local chocolate shop is celebrating 100 years of being open with a new look.

Esther Price Candies, founded in 1926 in Dayton, is celebrating a century of chocolate making with limited edition boxes.

The chocolate shop, known for its iconic gold box, is releasing a new design for its 1lb Mixed Assortment boxes, with luxurious touches such as purple embossing.

The new touches are intended to create a “sophisticated presentation that feels as special as the chocolates inside,” according to the company.

“Each keepsake-worthy box was crafted to reflect Esther Price’s tradition of handmaking confections with care and uncompromising quality,” the company said.

Esther Price has seven retail stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas and has over 100 wholesale accounts. The company is also available in over 100 Kroger stores in Ohio.

“Reaching 100 years is a milestone few companies achieve. Our 100-Year Anniversary Box pays tribute to those who came before us and those who will carry Esther Price into the next century,” Doug Dressman, CEO of Esther Price, said. “While our recipes remain rooted in tradition, our commitment to innovation and connection ensures the spirit of Esther Price will continue to create sweet moments for generations to come.”

The new look is available on the 1lb Mixed Assortment box for a limited time.

