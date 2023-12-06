Local children’s charity to hold largest toy drive of year

DAYTON — A local children’s charity is holding its largest toy drive of the year.

For Love of Children (FLOC) will be donating toys from their Christmas Toy Cottage to children served by the Montgomery County Children Services, a spokesperson said.

They started this tradition over 30 years ago.

Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz will be collecting toys and gifts on December 13 at the 3300 block of North Main Street at 11:30 a.m.

“We are proud to have been a part of the FLOC Christmas for Kids program for over 30 years,” said Doug Mann, the firm’s spokesperson. “We encourage the community to participate.”

It has served Christmas to over 2,400 children over three decades.

For more information, visit this website.

