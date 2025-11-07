Local businesses, state officials offer temporary solutions for Ohioans missing SNAP benefits

MIAMI VALLEY — The State of Ohio just freed up millions of dollars to help people put food on their tables during the ongoing government shutdown.

$7 million is a band-aid to help compensate for some of the SNAP benefits that more than a million Ohioans didn’t get.

For the Dayton and Cincinnati region, the Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield got $1.4 million. They will split it up among food banks across the Miami Valley.

With Montgomery County being the most populated county in the region, the Ohio Foodbank Association’s Executive Director, Joree Novotny, explained the breakdown.

“We’re very grateful for the additional $7 million to help buy food, and it’s not going to fill all the gaps,” Novotny said.

