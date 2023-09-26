Building expansion led to first fully solar-powered business in Warren County

MASON, Warren County — A holding company in Warren County is celebrating the completion of its expanded headquarters, according to a spokesperson from the company.

C.M. Paula is in Mason and its expanded headquarters has increased space by 60%.

The expansion costs $3.7 million and adds about 36,000 square feet to the space, the spokesperson said.

This newfound space will allow the company to add 22 new full-time positions. Payroll is expected to increase by $1.6 million over the next five years.

550 solar panels were installed on the roof of the building, making the business the first fully solar-powered business in Mason.

“Our dedication to being best-in-class means we not only provide the best products and services, but we also operate more reliably and efficiently to support a more sustainable future. We are very proud to serve as a leader in the Mason community focused on increasing our sustainability, while also generating strong business growth,” C.M. Paula CEO George White said.

The City of Mason launched a Property Assessment Clean Energy Program to support C.M. Paula’s project and facilitate future solar-supported and energy-efficient projects in the business community, the spokesperson said.

This expansion will primarily serve the company’s subsidiary Remtec, which specializes in cost-effective robotic systems and integrated automation solutions, across various advanced manufacturing industries.

