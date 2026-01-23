Local blood center looking for donations ahead of winter storm

DAYTON — A major winter storm is expected to hit the Miami Valley, prompting urgent calls for blood donations as supplies may dwindle.

Versiti is actively seeking O-negative and O-positive blood donors, as these universal blood types can be transfused to all patients, including trauma victims and those undergoing surgery.

The center is also seeking platelets, which are critical for cancer patients and premature babies, and remain in high demand.

The Dayton Blood Donation Center is located at 349 S. Main St.

Versiti said donating blood takes about one hour, with the actual donation taking only 10 to 15 minutes.

People aged 17 years or older in good health can donate, while 16-year-olds can donate with parental consent.

Donors are required to bring a photo ID that includes their birth date, according to Versiti.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Potential donors are reminded that if winter weather prevents their visit, they can reschedule as soon as conditions improve.

To make an appointment, visit Versiti.org or call (800) 388-GIVE.

