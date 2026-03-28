Local basketball tournament held in honor of fallen Clark County deputy

CLARK COUNTY — An annual basketball tournament was held in honor of a sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, hundreds of people came out and played in honor of Deputy Matthew Yates.

He was murdered in the line of duty in July 2022.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that Deputy Yates was well-liked and respected. Saturday’s tournament was just one of many ways the community kept his legacy alive.

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Over a half-dozen teams participated in a double-elimination tournament at Tecumseh High School on Saturday.

Yates’ stepson, Anthony Reed, said that Deputy Yates loved basketball and the community. So, he said that a tournament in his honor made sense.

But Reed never thought it would keep growing.

“Everyone just speaks about how loved Matt was. And as many people as I talked to that have had experience with him, it blows my mind every day,” he said.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark told Patterson that building connections with the community is one of the most important parts of the job.

“I attribute a lot of that to the school resource officers we have, like John (Lony), who are interacting with these kids every day and giving them a positive influence and positive outlook on law enforcement.”

Deputy John Lony said that even outside, people can see people in the community wearing Yates’ t-shirts or wrist bands.

“You know, people want to, they want to have something that is a part of him,” said Deputy Lony.

There were lots of stories about Deputy Yates. Sheriff Clark told Patterson that when he was in SWAT training, Yates challenged him to a race.

“I took off, and I said, ‘Well, let’s go.’ And about halfway around the track, he decided he’d had enough,” said Clark. “So, he decided to tackle me in the infield and actually broke one of my ribs. And I don’t think I ever told him that he broke, but I heard for two weeks after that.”

The Yates family said that they appreciate all the love and support.

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