‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Top Gun’ actor James Tolkan dies at 94

James Tolkan, known for his roles in “Back to the Future” and “Top Gun,” has died at the age of 95.

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TMZ reports that he died peacefully at his Lake Placid home, according to Bob Gale, who, along with director Robert Zemeckis, created the “Back to the Future” franchise.

Tolkan died on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

He played vice-principal Gerard Strickland in the 1985 blockbuster “Back to the Future.”

“You got a real attitude problem, McFly,” Tolkan’s character says in the 1985 film. “You’re a slacker. You remind me of your father when he went here. He was a slacker, too.”

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The Back to the Future website published an obituary.

“After a short Navy career during the Korean War, and stints at three colleges, (Tolkan) got on a bus for New York City with $75.00 in his pocket and found a cold water flat where the rent equaled his VA check.

“He went to work on the docks and enrolled with both Stella Adler and Lee Strasburg to learn the art of acting.

“He spent 25 years in New York theater, from off Broadway to the Great White Way.

“Notably, he was a member of the original ensemble cast of the “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Tolkan was also in the 1986 blockbuster film “Top Gun.”

The Associated Press reports he was Commanding Officer Tom “Stinger” Jardian.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Parmelee, and his three nieces.

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