Local bakery to open new location in Dayton Arcade

DAYTON — A local bakery is opening its second location in the Miami Valley.
Luke’s Custom Cakes announced that it plans to expand to a new location in the restored North Arcade section of the Dayton Arcade, according to a spokesperson from the company.
“We are absolutely thrilled to become a part of the Dayton Arcade’s incredible resurgence,” Luke’s Custom Cakes owner Luke Heizer said. “To bring our creations to such a historically significant and now vibrant space is a dream come true. We look forward to serving the Dayton community and being a place where people can come together to enjoy delicious treats.”
The new storefront is anticipated to open in early August.
The spokesperson said customers can pick from several grab-and-go treats, including cupcakes, cookies, brownies, cake slices, and pre-designed small cakes.
The bakery’s downtown Hamilton location in Butler County will continue to serve as its primary production hub for cake orders.
