Local bakery closing after 12 years, citing financial struggles

FAIRBORN — A local bakery is closing after more than 12 years of business in Fairborn.

The Neighborhood Nest, located at 313 W Main Street, will close at the end of the year, according to a social media post.

The Nest specializes in gluten-free and allergy-friendly treats.

However, it will close becuase of financial struggles.

“Over the last year, food costs have risen anywhere from 20% to 50%, utilities have continued to climb, and in January our lease is set to double—even though we already struggle to meet our current rent," the post read.

The owner said closing the bakery has been one of the “hardest decisions” of their life.

“The Nest was never just a bakery—it was a safe haven for the allergy community, a place where people could finally exhale and enjoy food made with care. Together, we built something rare and beautiful. I will forever be grateful for the community we curated and the trust you placed in us," the post read.

The owner thanks every customer who has supported the business over the past decade.

“Thank you for supporting us, believing in us, and sharing your lives with us. Thank you for the conversations, the laughter, the tears, and the humanity,” the post read.

The bakery’s last day open will be Dec. 31.

