Ohio State offensive coordinator to become head coach at South Florida

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is set to leave the Buckeyes to become the next head coach at the University of South Florida.

The university’s football shared a post on social media, calling the hiring a “5 star signing!”

Hartline will replace former head coach Alex Golesh, who left to become the next head coach at Auburn University, according to our news partners at WBNS.

While Hartline is taking the job, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said he will be staying with the team through the College Football Playoffs.

Day also told the media on Wednesday that he’s happy for Hartline.

“He’s put a lot of hard work here at Ohio State as a player and now as a coach,” Day said. “I think he’s gonna do great. I think it’s a great opportunity for him and looking forward to see how he does.”

WBNS reported that Hartline has been with the Buckeyes for nearly a decade.

During his final season in Columbus, Hartline helped lead Ohio State to an undefeated regular season. They averaged 37 points and 438.5 yards per game this season.

The top-ranked Buckeyes are set to face off against No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.

