Local auto-body shop prepping for possible refreeze after first snowfall brings many crashes

MIAMI VALLEY — Another round of snow and temperatures below freezing could cause problems for drivers throughout the Miami Valley on Tuesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Carl’s Body Shop owner, Matt Miller, said they got several calls from the Ohio State Highway Patrol about wrecked cars late Sunday night and Monday morning.

It was one call after another about drivers sliding into ditches, embankments, or crashing into walls.

“I don’t think we were expecting this, this morning. Even though it happened, you know there were wet roads, frozen snow on top. People woke up this morning to kind of a mess,” he said.

Miller added that the first major snowfall catches drivers by surprise every year, but he made sure his crews were ready.

With the possibility of a refreeze overnight, he has his team on standby.

“We have people on standby for reasons for this, you know, the salt trucks don’t get out in time or they don’t think it’s that bad, next thing you know, we’ve got a mess,” Miller said.

His best advice for drivers is to slow down.

That way, drivers don’t need him or another wrecker to pull them out of a ditch.

