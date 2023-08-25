Local area school district to hand out free backpacks today

RIVERSIDE — A local area school district will be giving back as students are going back to school in Riverside.

Mad River Local Schools will be handing out 1,000 backpacks to help families deal with the rising costs of school supplies, a school spokesperson said.

They will be working along with Hope4Riverside as part of the district’s Day of Giving Back event.

“We realize purchasing back-to-school supplies can be very pricey for parents, especially for those who are already strapped for cash,” said Superintendent Chad Wyen. “Thanks to a partnership with Hope4Riverside and donations from area organizations, we can provide students with the materials they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond.”

It will take place today from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Beverly Gardens Elementary School, Overlook Holmes Community Center, and Mad River Middle School.

Supplies will be first come, first serve.

