7 Circle of Kindness Great Backpack Give Back benefitting Crayons to Classrooms

DAYTON — The 7 Circle of Kindness Great Backpack Give Back is returning Saturday, August 5th, 2023, benefitting Crayons to Classrooms.

It is not a secret that some teachers end up spending their own money to provide things that their students need. Crayons to Classrooms is a nonprofit organization that distributes essential supplies to teachers of at-risk students across the Greater Dayton Region to ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed.

The organization is servicing Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. In addition to product donations, Crayons to Classrooms is leveraging an extensive collection of supply chain partners to secure essential school supplies at significantly reduced costs. All collected donations are then distributed at no cost to teachers at the organization’s Dayton store.

According to Crayons to Classrooms, approximately 83% of the students in their service area are identified as low-income, and according to local teachers, 75% of their students lack the supplies they need to succeed throughout the school year.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the organization served 2,069 teachers and 50,534 students in 129 schools including 7 childcare centers in the Dayton region, distributing $2,526,840 worth of supplies, setting the kids in the impacted schools up for success.

Last year, the 1st annual Great Backpack Give Back event collected over $33,000 worth of school supplies thanks to the support and generosity of our community. The 2nd annual 7 Circle of Kindness Great Backpack Give Back in partnership with Morris Home and Ashley will take place on Saturday, August 5th, at Walmart Beavercreek and Walmart Miller Lane. Our teams will be at the drop-off locations accepting donations between 7 AM and 1 PM. Look for WHIO-TV or WHIO Radio tent in the parking lot!

Crayons to Classrooms’ Walmart Spark Good wish list can be found HERE. You can also support the organization by shopping its wish list on Amazon. To make a monetary gift, please visit https://www.crayonstoclassrooms.org/donate/.

If you are willing to donate your time as a volunteer, host a fundraiser benefitting the organization, or get involved in any other way, please reach out to Crayons to Classrooms directly.

ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:

Pencils

Crayons

Colored pencils

Markers

Highlighters

Dry erase markers

One-subject notebooks

Glue sticks

Kid scissors

Pencil sharpeners

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with the seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

