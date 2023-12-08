Local holiday event ranks best in country, new report shows

MASON — A local winter wonderland has been named one of the top holiday events in the country, a new report from USA Today says.

King’s Island WinterFest has been ranked No. 3 as the best holiday event hosted by an amusement park in the county.

The park was nominated by an amusement park industry panel of experts, and after 28 days of voting, USA Today readers decided that King’s Island hosts an exciting event.

WinterFest features more than 5 million lights, around 20 rides, ice skating, a parade, holiday menu options, and a 314-foot-tall Christmas tree built around the park’s Eiffel Tower.

WinterFest is open select nights through Dec. 31. For park hours, visit Kings Islands website.

The other amusement parks that made the list include:

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar – Branson, MO SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration – Orlando, FL, San Antonio, TX, and San Diego, CA WinterFest at Kings Island – Mason, OH Hersheypark Christmas Candylane – Hershey, PA Holiday in the Park at Six Flags – Multiple locations Christmastime at Santa’s Village – Jefferson, NH Smoky Moutain Christmas at Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, TN Christmas Town at Busch Gardens – Tampa, FL and Williamsburg, VA Holiday Lights at Kennywood – West Mifflin, PA Storybrook Land Christmas Fantasy with Lights – Egg Harbor Township, NJ

