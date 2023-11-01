Loaded gun found in 3rd grader’s backpack at Ohio school

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating how an 8-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school in Lowellville.

The gun was discovered as the student passed through the school’s metal detector around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, WKBN reported.

Lowellville police chief Rick Alli said the weapon was loaded, but no rounds were in the chamber and it was stored safely in the child’s backpack, WFMJ reported.

Alli said police will still need to speak with the child’s parents to determine how he got the gun and had access to it, according to WFMJ.

Police are not sure at this point if any charges will be filed in the incident, WKBN reported.













