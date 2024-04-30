‘Living the best life;’ Owner of abandoned puppy dumped in Mercer County gives update

MERCER COUNTY — An owner who adopted an abandoned puppy last year in Mercer County has provided an update.

As News Center 7 reported last summer, Scarlett was one of 16 other dogs that ended up in the Celina Pet Center.

Our John Bedell shared a photo of Scarlett and her owner on social media last July.

The owner, Bert Diegel, told our newsroom on Monday that Scarlett continues to do great and is living her best life with her brother Gus.

“She loves her home and is very spoiled,” he said. “She enjoys watching TV with her humans and lying on the couch. She has the sweetest disposition and is full of spunk and personality.”

Diegel added that the two dogs “are inseparable.” He also said that you would never know about Scarlett’s unfortunate start.

“(She) has become the best dog and is living the best life,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Owner of abandoned puppy dumped in Mercer County gives update Photo contributed by Bert Diegel (via Facebook Messenger) (Bert Diegel (via Facebook Messenger) /Bert Diegel (via Facebook Messenger))

