‘She’s doing great;’ Family who adopted abandoned golden retriever puppy provides update

MERCER COUNTY — A puppy that was abandoned last month, along with 16 other dogs, has found a new home.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talked to one of the families that took one of the dogs in.

All 17 of the dogs were at Celina Pet Center getting care to be well enough to be adopted. Now, they’ve all moved out and into their forever homes.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Mercer County Animal Protection League was helping 15 golden retriever puppies and their moms find new homes after someone dumped them in a field.

After that report, the animal rescue group told News Center 7 they took more than 200 applications for adoption for the 17 dogs.

Bert Diegel, who works at the center, now cares for one of the puppies named Scarlett.

“She gets along with all my other dogs. I just love them to death,” Diegel said.

After someone abandoned the dogs, Diegel is more than happy to stick by.

“She is not going anywhere. She’s staying with me, so she’s doing great. She loves where she’s at. Decided to keep her,” Diegel said.

As Scarlett heads home, the Mercer County Dog Warden told News Center 7 he still has an open investigation into who dumped her and the other dogs, but he doesn’t have any leads yet.

Anyone who knows who dumped the dogs is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

