All 17 dumped golden retriever pups and their moms have been adopted, shelter official says

MERCER COUNTY — All 17 golden retriever pups and their moms found in a Mercer County field in late June have been adopted, an official with the Animal Protection League of Mercer County told News Center 7 on Thursday afternoon.

The two moms and 15 pups had been dumped in a field in Mercer County. They were found June 26 and are believed to have come from three litters based on their coloring and ages, which at the time for the pups was 3 months to 6 months old.

The animal shelter in Celina fielded more than 200 applications for adoption, the APLMC official told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

There has been no word from the Mercer County dog warden whether any leads have been developed in the ongoing investigation seeking to identify who dumped the dogs.





