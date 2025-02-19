LIVE UPDATES: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most ahead of accumulating snow Thursday

DAYTON — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of the Miami Valley ahead of accumulating snow that arrives late Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7′s team of meteorologists are tracking the snow as it approaches the region. We’ll have the timing, impacts, and amount of snow expected LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The advisory includes all counties except Randolph County, Indiana and will be in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Thursday.

Clouds will continue to increase through the evening as the Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect. Snow showers will continue into the early morning and could linger through the day Thursday.

Snow showers are expected to cause impacts to the Thursday morning commute, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

SC7 SC7

TRENDING STORIES:

The Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will continue to update this story on air and online as new details become available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group