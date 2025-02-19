‘Unimaginable loss;’ State trooper killed by snowplow while responding to crash

OMAHA, Nebraska — A Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Trooper was killed by a snowplow while responding to a crash.

On Monday, Feb. 17 31-year-old Trooper Kyle McAcy was responding to a crash on Interstate 80 between Ashland and Greenwood, Nebraska.

Trooper McAcy was outside his cruiser when he was struck by a snowplow, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The other troopers responding to the crash with McAcy rushed to his aid, but he died from his injuries on the scene.

“Our NSP family is devastated today,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Kyle was a dedicated trooper, a devoted public servant, and most importantly a good friend to many in Omaha and beyond. His loss is being felt by countless people. Please keep his family, friends, colleagues, and community in your hearts as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

McAcy had been with the NSP fir ten years and served in the Patrol Division, Carrier Enforcement, and as a Crisis Negotiator.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the crash.

Trooper Killed Snowplow Nebraska Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol. (Nebraska State Patrol)

