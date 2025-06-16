Live music, good food bring people together for Juneteenth in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Communities gathered at a music festival in Huber Heights, celebrating Juneteenth a few days early.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Despite our differences, despite of where we came from, this event does that. It invites all types of people out and we’re just here to celebrate,” Arrick Richardson with the Cultural Diversity Citizens Action Commission said.

This is the fourth year the Cultural Diversity Citizens Action Commission has thrown the music festival.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We got some amazing food vendors out here. We have some retail vendors. We got a lot of things for kids out here today as well, we got bounce houses, we got the bookmobile from Dayton Metro Libraries,” Richardson said.

The Eichelberger Amphitheater was crowded as people listened to live music, ate good food and participated in activities.

“We went to one in Springfield yesterday and it was really nice to celebrate our culture,” Tylin January said.

Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people learned they were free.

“Although the emancipation proclamation had been signed two years earlier, the last slaves weren’t freed in Galveston, Texas until two years later,” Cindi Westwood said.

By gathering for this celebration, Richardson says they are able to start important conversations.

“The whole purpose of this event is how do we continue to bring people together so that we can have a conversation about [it.] We all live together in this world and we need to be able to figure out how do we blend together,” Richardson said.

Since the event was on Father’s Day, father figures were given free hats for showing up to the event.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group