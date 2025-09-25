‘A little nutty;’ Firefighter rescues squirrel stuck behind pole

FAIRBORN — A firefighter had to make a special rescue on Wednesday.

The Fairborn Fire Department wrote in a social media post that Firefighter/Paramedic Fugate was “in a squirrelly situation.”

It ended with a happy ending.

A photo showed that a squirrel was stuck behind a pole.

“Sometimes the calls we go on can get a little nutty,” the department said. “FF/PM Fugate found himself in a squirrelly situation (Wednesday) morning that ended in a successful rescue!”

The department said that they don’t encounter animal rescues every day.

They concluded that animal rescues can’t always be done, but sometimes, “the circumstances line up just right.”

