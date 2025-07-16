Lithium batteries disposed in trash causing garbage truck fires; How to fix the problem

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three Rumpke trucks have seen smoke or flames in the last month, and Rumpke says it’s coming from what residents are throwing in their trash.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher spoke with Rumpke about how to fix the issue. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Residents throwing their batteries in the trash is causing big issues for Rumpke drivers, and they pop up in places you wouldn’t expect.

Even throwing out your birthday card can be a problem.

“They saw smoke before they actually saw flames. So, which is a bit better,” Molly Kennedy, a Rumpke spokesperson, said when asked about the previous truck fires.

Two Rumpke drivers in the Miami Valley saw smoke caused by lithium batteries in the back of their trucks.

In these two instances, drivers caught it when it was just smoke, but that wasn’t the case last week when one truck backed over and crushed a battery.

“It created a spark, and it was underneath recyclable material,” Kennedy said.

