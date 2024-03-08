Lightning strike hits home, damages chimney in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Some storms did some damage in Montgomery County this week.

Lightning struck a house on Chelsea Drive on Tuesday in Vandalia.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire posted a photo of the damage on social media.

The photo showed that lightning took off 1/3 of the chimney from that house on Chelsea Drive.

“This was one of several storm-related fire responses that firefighters responded to (Tuesday), they said.

No injuries were reported.





