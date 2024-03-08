Cloudy, steady rain arrives today, lasts through tomorrow; Snow showers possible Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Soaking rains now through Saturday

Snow showers possible Sunday

Staying mild overall

DETAILED FORECAST:

Seven-Day Forecast (Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn)

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with light showers possible before Noon. Steadier rain arrives late Friday and Friday night, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Mild with highs around 60.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A rumble of thunder is not impossible Friday night, but no severe weather.

Futurecast for Friday night at 10 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers, some could be steady at times. Breezy. Total rainfall amounts by Saturday night range from half an inch to one inch for most of the area. Highs in the mid-50s.

Colder air wraps in Saturday night into early Sunday, bringing a change to a brief period of mix or light snow. No accumulations are really expected at this time, but we will update the forecast as needed.

Rainfall totals through noon Sunday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers/ flurries possible before Noon in particular. Cooler and breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and still warm and dry with highs in the upper 60s.

