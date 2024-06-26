Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms tonight with damaging winds, heavy rain possible

We’ll see a new chance for storms through the evening Wednesday and an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out.

Storm Center 7 will have LIVE coverage throughout the evening with the latest on tonight’s storm chances. Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney breaks down the timing and track of the storms starting on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Miami Valley in a slight risk for severe weather, which is a level 2 out of 5. The greatest severe threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain, according to Chaney.

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

This story will be updated.

©2024 Cox Media Group