Left lane blocked after vehicle stuck in between guardrails on U.S. 35 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — The left lane is blocked after a crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 in Greene County early Friday morning.

Police and medics were dispatched just before 1:45 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on EB U.S. 35 between Interstate 675 and State Route 235.

ODOT cameras show a vehicle stuck in between the guardrails.

Beavercreek offices and medics have blocked the left lane.

We will continue to update this story.

Car stuck in between guardrails on U.S. 35 Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

