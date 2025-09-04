UPDATE: All lanes closed on EB I-70 after 2 separate crashes in Clark Co.; 1 hospitalized

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @6:25 a.m.

All lanes are closed on Interstate 70 Eastbound in Clark County after two separate crashes on Thursday.

State troopers responded to two separate crashes on both sides of I-70 near State Route 72 around 3:45 a.m.

ODOT cameras show all lanes closed on I-70 EB.

We will continue to update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 3:45 a.m. to I-70 eastbound near State Route 72 on reports of a crash.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash involved two semis. Medics also transported a person to an area hospital.

ODOT cameras showed a second crash on I-70 westbound near State Route 72. The right lane is blocked on I-70 WB.

We will continue to update this developing story.

