UPDATE: Power restored following outages across parts of area

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @5:26 a.m.

Power has been restored to all AES Ohio Customers.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Road remains closed in Greene County after car crashes into utility pole

AES Ohio reported 656 customers were without power in both Greene and Montgomery Counties early this morning.

All power has been restored, according to its outage map.

-INITIAL STORY-

Some AES Ohio customers are waking up without power this morning across the Miami Valley.

AES Ohio is reporting 656 customers are without power in both Greene and Montgomery Counties, according to its online outage map.

There are 479 outages in Greene County and 177 in Montgomery County.

The impacted areas are near Upper Bellbrook Road and on State Route 725 east of Wilmington Pike, the outage map said.

Some people are still without power after a car crashed and damaged a utility pole on Wilmington Dayton Road Sunday night.

News Center 7 previously reported the road remained closed early this morning.

If you are experiencing an outage, report it here or call 1-877-468-8243.

