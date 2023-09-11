Roadway in Greene County shut down after car crashes into utility pole

SUGARCREEK, Greene County — Wilmington Dayton Road has been shut down in Greene County, according to an officer from the Sugarcreek Police Department.

A drunk driver hit a utility pole making it snap. It then fell into the roadway, according to the officer.

The driver was not hurt.

AES is on the scene working to restore any lost power.

The roadway will remain shut down for a few hours, the officer said.

News Center 7 crews are headed to the scene to learn more.





