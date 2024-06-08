At least 1 taken to the hospital after vehicle crashes into pole in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 12:27 a.m., officers and medics were called to the 200 block of North Smithville Rd on reports of a crash.

The crash involved a single vehicle that crashed into a pole, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Three medics were called to the scene, and one medic took someone to Miami Valley Hospital. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The crash was initially called out as a trap, however, it is unclear if anyone actually needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

AES in enroute to assess the damage the pole sustained in the crash.





