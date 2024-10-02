At least 1 injured in Englewood fire

ENGLEWOOD — At least one person was hurt in a fire in Englewood on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the first block of Wolf Avenue around 9:08 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

At least one medical transport has been made from the scene, according to Englewood Police and Fire dispatchers.

We’re working to learn more about the fire’s cause, the damage done, and if anyone else was hurt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



