At least 1 hurt after reported stabbing near Family Dollar

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a reported stabbing near a local business early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers responded at around 2:18 a.m. to a reported stabbing near the Family Dollar at the 600 block of Troy Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics have also responded to the scene.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person was stabbed.

We are working to learn the victim’s condition and if anyone is in custody.

News Center 7 will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group