At least 1 hurt after reported stabbing near Family Dollar

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a reported stabbing near a local business early Friday morning.
Dayton officers responded at around 2:18 a.m. to a reported stabbing near the Family Dollar at the 600 block of Troy Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Medics have also responded to the scene.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person was stabbed.
We are working to learn the victim’s condition and if anyone is in custody.
News Center 7 will update this developing story.
