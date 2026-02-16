At least 1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Greene County

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — At least one person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Township on Monday morning.
Around 8:03 a.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a crash on Centerville Road, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, according to the dispatcher.
The dispatcher confirmed that at least one person was taken to a local hospital.
Details on any injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
