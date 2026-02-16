All lanes blocked on I-70 EB after crash involving 2 vehicles, semi in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — All eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 are blocked after a crash involving two vehicles and a semi on Monday morning.

Around 6:46 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to I-70 eastbound near the I-75 northbound on-ramp on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

All eastbound lanes are blocked at this time, according to the dispatcher.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and a semi truck.

Butler Township crews are also on scene assisting, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but crews are on scene evaluating.

This is a developing story.

