All lanes blocked on I-70 EB after crash involving 2 vehicles, semi in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — All eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 are blocked after a crash involving two vehicles and a semi on Monday morning.
Around 6:46 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to I-70 eastbound near the I-75 northbound on-ramp on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
All eastbound lanes are blocked at this time, according to the dispatcher.
The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and a semi truck.
Butler Township crews are also on scene assisting, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
No injuries have been reported at this time, but crews are on scene evaluating.
This is a developing story.
