At least 1 dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a car crash in Greene County Monday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics were called to the 5000 block of Plymouth Road at approximately 6:47 p.m.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was called to the scene shortly after.

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said Plymouth Road will be closed for a while.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in this crash or how it occurred.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



