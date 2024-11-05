At least 1 dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a car crash in Greene County Monday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics were called to the 5000 block of Plymouth Road at approximately 6:47 p.m.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was called to the scene shortly after.
A Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said Plymouth Road will be closed for a while.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in this crash or how it occurred.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
