DAYTON — At least one person is in custody after a pursuit in Dayton late Monday morning.

Dayton Police officers started pursuing a suspected vehicle at 11:51 p.m. on E. Harvard Boulevard.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that at least one person is in custody but would not provide any other information.

