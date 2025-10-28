Leaders looking at ways to fill the gap as USDA prepares to withhold SNAP benefits next month

DAYTON — Ohioans relying on SNAP benefits will face a significant challenge in November as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces that no benefits will be issued due to the government shutdown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This decision affects more than 1.4 million residents in Ohio, leaving many families uncertain about how they will manage their food needs.

TRENDING STORIES:

“You’re already stressing your bills and stuff to begin with, and now you’ve got to stress this,” said Constance Gregg, a disabled SNAP recipient from Mechanicsburg.

While in Greene County, News Center 7 asked Governor Mike DeWine about the lapse in federal funding for SNAP.

“This is basically food for people all over the state of Ohio who need that help and need that assistance,” DeWine said.

DeWine said it’s a serious problem, and now, he’s looking into ways the state can help fill the gap.

“We’re taking a hard look at that, and we’ll have something to say about that in the next several days,” he said. “It’s a huge problem.”

In Montgomery County, the Board of County Commissioners is considering reallocating funds to The Foodbank, Inc. to provide some relief to affected families.

Previously, in August, the county commissioners had reallocated a million dollars to The Foodbank, Inc. to offset federal funding cuts.

Gregg told News Center 7 that she’s taking it one step at a time, hoping a deal gets reached soon by the government.

“Just get it together. Compromise,” Gregg said. “Think about the people you’re affecting.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group