Lawsuit filed against Kettering Health on behalf of hundreds of patients

DAYTON — A law firm representing more than 100 Kettering Health patients has announced a lawsuit against the network.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, Attorneys Michael Wright and Richard Schulte filed the class action lawsuit against Kettering Health on behalf of patients who had their personal information stolen as part of the cyber attack on May 20.

“They have a duty to communicate the nature of the breach, the type of data that was breached, and what happened. They haven’t done that,” Wright said.

The hospital announced it had resumed normal operations last week and added that MyChart was back up and running.

The law firm claims that when patients log in to check medical records, they are given a waiver to sign.

“Saying that they can’t bring any action against Kettering Health if they access their medical records,” Wright said.

He said the hospital network is also making it difficult for them to resume care at a different hospital.

“I have a client that left Kettering and went to the James (Cancer Hospital) ... Kettering has not allowed the James access to this person’s medical records. And this is a cancer patient,” Wright said.

A Kettering Health spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

