Law enforcement warns of vapes disguised as school supplies

COLUMBUS — Vaping has become a popular alternative to cigarettes among young people.

As kids head back to school posts are circulating warning parents about vapes disguised as regular ink pens.

The FDA has tried cracking down on products like these in recent years, saying these vaping devices should not be made to look appealing to kids.

By this time last year, the agency sent warning letters to 15 online retailers for selling e-cigarette products that look like cartoon characters, school supplies and more.

Our news partners at WBNS showed a photo of the vape to the public and asked people what they thought it was at first glance, and most could not tell it wasn’t what it appeared.

The annual Youth Tobacco Survey by the FDA found that as of last year, 2.1 million middle and high school students reported vaping. And those were just the ones who responded and answered truthfully.

Schools like Hilliard City and Olentangy Local have spent money in recent years installing vape detectors in school bathrooms to crack down on students using the devices.









