Law enforcement asks drivers to move vehicles from streets ahead of high-impact winter storm

MIAMI VALLEY — Some law enforcement agencies have asked drivers to move their vehicles from the streets ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

Several police departments posted the request on social media.

Our Storm Center 7 team says a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire region starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will last until noon on Monday.

The Union Police Department said that they issued 33 citations during the last snow emergency and want to avoid that this time around.

“A City of Union Snow Emergency is different from a snow emergency issued by a county sheriff,” they said on social media. “For the City of Union, the City Manager may declare a Snow Emergency when we receive two inches or more of snow, and it specifically applies to vehicles parked on city streets, not general vehicular travel.”

New Lebanon Police reminded residents of the village’s “Removal of Vehicles from Streets During Periods of Emergency,” ordinance.

“When an emergency is declared, including for snowfall in excess of 3 inches in a 24-hour period, all parked vehicles must be removed from village streets. Vehicles not removed are subject to tow,” the department said. “Removal of vehicles from the streets allows for snow removal and salting of the roadways, as well as allowing safety forces safer and quicker access in emergency situations.”

The City of Springboro in Warren County has also asked residents to park their vehicles in the driveway, not in the street.

“Snow is predicted this weekend. Help our crews keep Springboro’s roads clear and safe,” they said.

The city also asked residents to remove portable basketball hoops from cul-de-sacs.

