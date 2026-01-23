STAY INFORMED: Schools closed, delayed due to cold temperatures

MIAMI VALLEY — Some local schools are either closed or delayed due to cold temperatures on Friday.

The Dayton Business Technology High School in Montgomery County announced on its website that it is closed today “due to inclement weather conditions.”

The school said that students can get their lessons through Google Classroom or Google Calendar.

Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County said in a social media post that they are on a two-hour delay this morning due to “forecasted wind chill temperatures.”

We will continue to update this developing story.

